KHLOE KARDASHIAN REVEALED THAT THE FAMILY REALITY SHOW WAS ONLY BORN AS A FILLER

The Kardashian-Jenner clan owes her notoriety to the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which began in 2007.

Thanks to the show, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and the others in the family became celebrities but things could have gone very differently!

Khloé told The Kelly Clarkson Show that KUWTK had been rejected for the first time by TV producer Ryan Seacrest and that it had only been re-fished as a filler by E! channel, where he remained for all these years.

“We had shot the pilot episode or something for Ryan but it hadn’t gone anywhere – said the 36-year-old, thirdborn after Kourtney and Kim – Then a program on E! had been canceled, so they needed something to fill that dead time. They said, ‘We’ll give you the show, start shooting and you’ll be on the air in two weeks’.

“We were immediately excited, we asked what they expected and they told us not to put us too comfortable because we were just a filler. And so we thought there would never be even a second season.”

So they had no expectations: ” It was actually something we appreciated, we said to ourselves, ‘Let’s just film, it’s funny, we’re ourselves, so this thing isn’t going anywhere, it’s just a filler.’ So there was no pressure, not even time to think about it. That’s what I think made the show so good: we hadn’t even had time to think about pretending, we didn’t really think, it was just ourselves. We didn’t think there would be a second season anyway – who cares.”

Sometimes it’s the things you least expect that change your life: ” Then it became probably the best thing that ever happened to us – added Khloé Kardashian – I think because people found it true and recognized each other.”

Meanwhile Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end: the clan has announced the closure of the reality show, which will end up airing this year after 20 seasons and 15 years. Filming has already ended.

Kim Kardashian recently explained how their #Riccanza currently no longer comes from reality TV, recounting that they earn much more with Instagram than with an entire season of the show.

However, it is not a definitive end to their TV adventures, given that they have signed a contract to produce new content on the US platform Hulu.