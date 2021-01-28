BILLIE EILISH’S NAIL ARTIST TOLD HOW HER FAMOUS EXTRA LONG NAILS WERE BORN

Billie Eilish’s exaggerated manicures have now become one of her signatures, as have fluorescent green roots and oversized outfits.

And every time the record-breaking 18-year-old parades on a red carpet or holds a microphone to perform we run to see how she transformed her very long coffin nail– her favorite nail shape, never always accessories part of the outfit.

Shades of green – from neon to wood – and black like her two-tone hair, logo manicure, or with applied diamanté studs, Billie definitely won the extra nail game – also thanks to her trusted nail artist Tammy Taylor.

“ Billie is a nail girl, in all things: she speaks with her hands, sings with her hands, dances with her hands,” Tammy Taylor recounted in a recent Vanity Fair interview.

The 18-year-old’s nails are in fact more than just an accessory, they are a hypnotic and choreographic element in each of her video clips. Totally in contrast to the streetwear that has made it a fashion magnet, they create an irresistible omoron and therefore very copied.

But how did the collaboration between the two come about?

In 2019, the year of her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Billie contacted Taylor on Instagram. They met later that week.

“ I made a full set of long nails, obviously long, beige, opaque, carved in the shape of a tear,” Taylor recalls. And then like, ‘OK, Billie, that’s how you have to close the zipper.’ I gave her a little lesson on long nails.”

Billie learned very well, so much so that at the 2020 Grammys she managed to hold 5 awards with her green manicure with the Gucci logo!