BILLIE EILISH REMEMBERS VERY FRANKLY WHY YOU HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF THE ENVIRONMENT

The years pass but the alarm of experts on the state of planet Earth seems to remain (almost) unheeded. Other voices are needed to spread the message of environmental protection, and Billie Eilish’s is one of the strongest.

We are not talking about volume but about the frankness with which the singer deals with the topic. The latest example was given in an interview for Vanity Fair USA, answering the question: ” How do you hope the world will be when you are 80 years old?”

“ I won’t live until I’m 80, none of us will. Are you kidding me? We’ve got like 10 years left.” the 19-year-old replied.

“If I live to be 80, it means that the world will still be there because otherwise, I would not live until I was 80 years old. But we have to help the environment, that’s what I hope. I hope the world doesn’t tell us it’s over, don’t kill us all.”

They may seem excessively tragic words, but it is only with this extreme frankness that you can really give an alarm clock to roll up your sleeves for our Earth home.

Billie Eilish also has another wish for the future: “I hope people are more understanding. I hope people close their mouths sometimes” he added, in his direct and sincere style.

In the same interview, he answered many more questions about his career and life. You can see it here: