Roberta Morise takes a selfie from above: but the shot points there [PHOTO]

The beautiful presenter and former model, Roberta Morise, shared several shots that attracted the attention of many followers.

The beautiful former model and TV presenter, Roberta Morise, was born in Cariati, but raised in Cirò Marina. Born in 1986, she began to take her first steps in the world of entertainment by participating in Miss Italy in 2004 and finishing fifth. In the same year, the Calabrian, who not only has beauty on her side but is also an excellent singer, participated as a chorister in I recommended conducted by Carlo Conti. In 2011 she recorded her first album, È solo una favola. While from 2018 to 2020 she hosts a well-known program that airs on Rai 2, I fatti tua.

Little and nothing is known about her private life. She is not a person who likes to share her intimacy with the public. Often and willingly, various rumors and rumors have suggested that between the Calabrian presenter and Alberto Mentana there was a relationship as the two have been pinched several times together. Despite this, they have always denied that there was a love story between them, but have declared that they are good friends.

The TV presenter publishes a shot that leaves the web breathless

Roberta shared two really provocative shots with her followers. She sits on the sofa, wearing skinny jeans and a black top with a very deep neckline. The hair was left loose and stopped only with a black headband with various beads to embellish it.

The make-up is light, almost non-existent for a natural look that brings out the Mediterranean beauty of the TV presenter. Her outfit manages to perfectly highlight the strengths of the Morise who enchants everyone with the first shot in which she sends a kiss to her followers.

To start the day better, Roberta Morise also needs a nice cup of coffee!