Elena Santarelli sensual at home: the pose is hot [PHOTO]

Elena Santarelli super sensual in the home: no leggings and sweatshirt, the pose is really hot. The showgirl leaves you speechless

Former model, influencer, all-around showgirl, Elena Santarelli is one of the most beautiful and admired artists on the Italian scene. She is also a writer, after having published in 2019 “ Una mamma lo sa ”, the proceeds of which went (and will go) to the Heal association that supports research on pediatric neuro-oncology.

In her book, she recounts the ordeal she experienced next to her son Giacomo who has overcome a bad illness. A path that the woman has lived with great dignity, focusing her attention on the importance of research, a concept repeatedly affirmed in her television shows.

Married to the former footballer Bernardo Corradi, the showgirl has two children and is a commentator on various television broadcasts on TV; concepts always calm and clearly expressed by the girl who is appreciated for her polite and never out of place ways.

Elena Santarelli: what legs

Elena Santarelli is very social and boasts just under two million followers on Instagram; very active, her profile is decidedly ” chaste “. No risque photos, no nudes but only images of her figure intent on actions of the slice of everyday life.

She portrays herself in the kitchen, busy cooking really inviting dishes but there is no lack of images in which she wears garments of brands of which she is a testimonial. Sensual, Santarelli is very sporty and sometimes never misses an opportunity to show off her perfect legs as happened a few weeks ago, with only a mini short on.

In the last post, however, the showgirl wears a very tight black dress that enhances her shape; she is above the knee and her legs are displayed in all her beauty. ” I left leggings and sweatshirt in the closet ” her message.