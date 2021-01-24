Guendalina Tavassi, selfie with a super hot neckline: the phrase displaces [PHOTOS]

Guendalina Tavassi highlights the neckline and leaves all her fans breathless in the latest post published on her Instagram profile. The photo triggers the reaction of her followers: below all the details

Guendalina Tavassi manages to promptly capture the attention of all her followers by updating her Instagram profile very often. The girl has seen her success grow dramatically in recent years and has conquered the public with an evident beauty and a character that is certainly very frank and sincere. She was born in Rome in January 1986 and stands out in the eyes of the great public at the participation in Big Brother.

It is precisely on this occasion that she manages to get noticed among all the competitors, between the veracity of her expressions, a few quarrels, and undoubted sympathy. Since then, it has become a habit to see it in Mediaset salons. She also participated in one of the most famous reality shows on Italian television. We are talking about “The Island of the Famous”. The ugly hack suffered by Tavassi on her iCloud has caused a stir lately. Some very intimate videos of the former competitor of the Gf have been made public, who has shown herself to be very tried by what happened also on social networks.

Gwendolyn Tavassi wonderful on Instagram: the neckline is irrepressible

In the last post published on her Instagram profile, Tavassi highlights a wide and decidedly hot neckline. The tank top enhances the abundant breasts of the former Big Brother competitor who jokes in the caption. Tassi, in fact, comments on the photo with “Du balls”. Fans, however, rather than smile, seem very attracted to the image they see in her latest post. Some comment unarmed with a: “You are beautiful”. Others respond to her provocation in the caption, ironically in turn: “Du bombe”. Certainly, this time Gwendolyn has conquered everyone. Below is the post.