Jessica Morlacchi sings in bra: she wears only the hat [VIDEO]

Singer Jessica Morlacchi has released a reel with a somewhat particular outfit. In bra! Happy the male audience

Singer Jessica Morlacchi has released a reel where she sings a piece of her song My concept of everything with an outfit that the boys particularly liked. That is, in a bra. The audience was divided between those who greatly appreciated her performance and those who considered it inappropriate to sing without clothes.

“ But do you have to make your voice heard or just show your tits? This is just one of many comments in her post. But Jessica doesn’t lose heart and was happy with the comments that were more about her voice and not her clothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ꧁𝖩𝖾𝗌𝗌𝗂𝖼𝖺꧂ (@jessica_morlacchi)

Jessica Morlacchi, her life changed by music

The Italian public has learned to know Jessica Morlacchi after her participation in the well-known Rai program, Tale and Quali Show. The singer, born in 1987, spoke very often of having suffered from depression. A detail of her life that he never made a secret of. In an interview, he said that he had suffered from panic attacks for more than ten years.

“I didn’t want to go out anymore, I didn’t live anymore. My life was a perfect nothingness ”. With these words, she decided to describe a very difficult moment that made her feel bad for a long time. If she managed to get up she must say thanks to the music. Jessica spoke of passions as something that can change your life. But they are not always enough. First of all, being able to ask for help is essential.

“There are cures for depression and it is important to go to a psychologist for support. ” Her experience with music began very early, at 11 to be exact, when he made her debut with Gazosa. Who does not know the song that has depopulated in those years? It is www.Mipiacitu. A few years later he sang with Marco Masini at the Sanremo Festival, then for over ten years, her name gradually disappeared. In 2019, however, she returned to the game with L’amore è un illusion Ft Endi.