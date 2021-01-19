Laura Cremaschi, the swimsuit is too high-cut: the hot detail makes you lose your mind [PHOTO]

Laura Cremaschi more sensual and beautiful than ever on Instagram, the model wears a colorful super high-cut costume and sends the web into a frenzy

Laura Cremaschi returns to ignite the web with her incredible beauty and sensuality. A few minutes ago the beautiful model posted a photo of her showing herself in costume, she leaves very little to the imagination.

The seductive 34-year-old wears a colorful costume that highlights her stunning body. The neckline is very wide, showing a good part of her screaming décolleté. But what is raving the web is another hot detail. Which? The model’s costume is super high-cut, barely covering her private parts. Needless to say, the fans’ eyes fell right there.

Laura Cremaschi is breathtakingly beautiful, with her fabulous curves and her seductive gaze she never goes unnoticed in the eyes of her many followers. Her posts are always full of likes and compliments.

The beautiful model is once again capturing the attention of her followers with her beauty and sensuality. It is not the first time that she drives everyone crazy with her hot shots that highlight her fairytale body. The 34-year-old is increasingly beautiful and seductive.

Laura Cremaschi on social media is increasingly appreciated and followed, today she has 990 thousand followers on her Instagram profile. They never miss an opportunity to remind her how gorgeous she is, with her hot photos she always enchants everyone. Even her latest post is driving her many fans crazy, in the photo she is wearing a too high-cut costume and asks her followers where they would like to be right now. In a very short time she has already won more than 11 thousand likes and lots of compliments.