Wanda Nara cow-girl version in the snow: super hot! [PHOTOS]

Wanda Nara does not stop capturing the attention of all her followers on her Instagram profile. The well-known showgirl shows up on the snow and fans go crazy among the comments. Below is her post

Wanda Nara got us used to very sexy shots that totally attracted the attention of the public. Over the years, the showgirl has become well known in Italy, both for the gossip events and for her work and television commitments. She began her career in her homeland, in Argentina, where she is known, but lands in the Bel Paese as a partner of the well-known footballer Maxi Lopez. After the end of the story and the relationship with Mauro Icardi, the uproar breaks out and criticism is not lacking.

In the years that followed, she stood out both as a showgirl and as a manager of the former Inter striker. In the meantime, she managed to make room for herself on the Italian television scene and to make great success on the Mediaset networks. Many will remember it both in ‘Tiki-Taka’, the evening’s program that comments on the main football events of the Serie A day. It has also made its way to the studies of ‘Big Brother’, one of the most popular programs in the Mediaset schedule. After many years in Milan, she now lives in Paris, after Mauro Icardi’s transfer to PSG.

Wanda Nara romantic in Paris: a cow-girl in the snow

And Paris concerns the last photo published by Wanda on her Instagram profile. The well-known showgirl shows up on the snow with high-waisted black and white trousers and a decidedly short sweater over it. The cow-girl hat completes the picture. In the caption there is praise to Paris: “ I didn’t think it could be more beautiful than this. I really wanted to take a walk ”. And fans fill her with hearts between comments. Here is the post published on Instagram.