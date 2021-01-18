Elisa Isoardi as you’ve never seen her: the unpublished PHOTO displaces the fans

Elisa Isoardi amazed her fans with a shot as soon as she wakes up. The unedited photo of the showgirl who displaces the followers on Instagram

An unusual shot for Elisa Isoardi, always very make-up and attentive to elegance and perfection especially on social media. In the morning today, however, the presenter showed herself in a natural shot – a very rare dynamic on social media – as soon as she woke up. Neither makeup nor deception for the former model, but the beauty certainly remains. The shot was very successful among the followers, who liked the photo without filters.

After publishing the photo, the former competitor of Dancing With The Stars joked, writing in the caption: “But I just woke up, is it a shame?”. Ironic about the time of her awakening, wonderful in photos for a truly original and unpublished selfie without makeup. Fans responded with more than 9,000 likes and almost 600 comments-

Elisa Isoardi without makeup is gorgeous: fans appreciate

Like all colleagues showgirl and influencers, the Isoardi is wont to appear in the best shape on the company. Very attentive to the shape and visibility on the web, this morning Salvini’s ex-girlfriend showed herself in a natural shot, without makeup. It seems incredible the attention that can receive a simple selfie without a shadow of makeup, but after all, it is now a real rarity.

The former host of La Prova Del Cuoco, always very active on Instagram, woke up in the late morning of today, Sunday 17 January, and wanted to share with her fans a shot without makeup, as soon as she woke up. Fans appreciated the photos, flooding the comments with congratulations. “You are beautiful without makeup!”, They write, and again: “Beautiful as soon as you wake up and without a trace of makeup”. Almost 10 thousand likes and 600 comments, a huge amount.