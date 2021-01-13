Belen Rodriguez, the declaration of love to her Spinalbese [PHOTO]

Belen Rodriguez and Antonino Spinalbese more in love than ever, in the night the showgirl takes him back in her Instagram stories and dedicates special words to him

The love story between Belen Rodriguez and Antonino Spinalbese proceeds at full speed, the two have been together for a few months but seem to be more and more in love and accomplices.

Since they formalized their relationship they have not separated, their love story in a short time has become very important. After the breakup with Stefano De Martino, the beautiful Argentine showgirl suffered a lot, Spinalbese, however, made her smile again.

Belen Rodriguez didn’t wait long before introducing her new boyfriend to her family and son Santiago. They recently spent the Christmas holidays in the mountains altogether. For Spinalbese he seems to have really lost his mind, on social networks they often show themselves together in intimate and affectionate attitudes. Their posts and stories published on Instagram are often accompanied by romantic and important dedications of love. During the night, Rodriguez in her Instagram stories took up a part of her boyfriend’s face and wrote ” Much, much, much.” as if to mean that she really feels a lot about him.

Belen Rodriguez crazy about Spinalbese, a new declaration of love for her boyfriend

For years Belen Rodriguez often ends up in the center of gossip because of her love life. There have been many flirtations attributed to her after the breakup with Stefano, but with Antonino Spinalbese she seems to have found love and serenity.

The two spend a lot of time together, he now lives in his house. From the photos and videos posted on Instagram, it is clear the understanding and complicity between them. This time the beautiful presenter of Tu si que vales seems to have definitively left behind her relationship with De Martino to make room for a new and wonderful love.

On Instagram Belen never misses an opportunity to show her many fans how much she is in love with her boyfriend. A few hours ago he dedicated a new declaration of love to him through a story posted on Instagram. Spinalbese is increasingly important to her, with ‘so much, so much’ he definitely wanted to make people understand how important the feelings she has for him are.