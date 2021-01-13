Alessia Macari in a bikini takes your breath away: the top explodes [PHOTO]

Alessia Macari surprises everyone and in the morning she publishes a photo of her in a swimsuit and by the pool. Super physique for her: the fans go crazy, lots of comments of appreciation.

Became ” famous ” for her role as a troublemaker in the program ” Avanti un Altro “, Alessia Macari became famous with the nickname ” Ciociara ” given to her by the conductor Paolo Bonolis. Thanks to her Italian origins, with her parents from the province of Frosinone, the model and showgirl born in Dublin began a few years ago to take her first steps in our television.

First, the participation, as mentioned, in Avanti un Altro a few seasons ago, then the presence in the talent of Rai 1 Tale and Which, in which she won the audience thanks to her artistic and singing skills.

Many fans, however, obviously follow her above all for her physical qualities. Two of these clearly visible in most of the photos that the model and influencer constantly post on her Instagram account. And in the last post, the Italian-Irish audience was able to admire her great physical shape.

The model goes back in time a few months, shows herself sitting by the pool on a hot summer day in the Maldives, and raises the temperatures in this cold start to the new year.

Alessia Macari by the pool conquers everyone

It is an ‘ Alessia Macari as nostalgic as explosive is shown in a bikini. A photo from some time ago, perhaps taken by her beloved Oliver Kragl (Ascoli player with a past in Frosinone) on a hot summer day in the Maldives and published today. Enthusiastic fans in front of so much abundance: there is no shortage of appreciative comments from a large number of her followers.

A hot photo published by the model, showgirl, and influencer who has recently reached one million followers on Instagram. Looking forward to the next ones.