Roberta Morise enchants the fans in bed: the gaze extends everyone [VIDEO]

Roberta Morise under the sheets hypnotizes her followers: magnetic gaze for the beautiful Calabrian who mentions De Andrè and offers a fabulous view

Showgirl, presenter, but also singer, Roberta Morise is a sort of Swiss army knife of Italian TV. The Calabrian artist is truly a multipurpose wildcard, able to extricate herself in every area on the small screen. Her beginnings with ” L’Eredità “, in the role of ” professor “, then bounced back to the headlines for her long engagement with Carlo Conti.

Born in 1986 and a former model, as well as Miss Calabria in 2004 (fifth place in the national review), over the years Roberta Morise has worked a lot on TV. It was sent by Easy Driver, a program that, through the test of new cars, travels Italy to discover the most beautiful places in the peninsula until it arrives at “I Fatti Vostri”.

In the popular Rai 2 container she co-hosted with the evergreen Giancarlo Magali; in the last season, however, to the great displeasure of the presenter, she was not confirmed by the production but replaced with Samanta Togni, a former dancer. A farewell that prompted the woman to immerse herself in the world of music, another great passion of hers.

Roberta Morise singer: from Rino Gaetano to the quote from De Andrè

And it was precisely at “ I Fatti Vostri ” that she showed her singing skills singing in tandem with Graziano Galatone, in duets much appreciated by the public. After the album in 2011, therefore, Morise is back in 2020 with a cover aimed at paying homage to the 70th anniversary of the birth of one of her great compatriots, Rino Gaetano.

” A mano ” the cover created by the girl in collaboration with Pierdavide Carone, the singer-songwriter made exploded in ” Amici di Maria de Filippi “. The love for singing also reported on her Instagram profile, where she is very active and boasts just under 100 thousand followers.

The girl, in the last post, published an image in which she is lying, with her head bowed on a pillow and a sheet to cover, probably, her being naked. The video is by the same tenor, with the showgirl citing Fabrizio De Andrè, another singer-songwriter of the Italian song.

And there is no shortage of hot photos of the girl, like the recent one in which she poses topless with only her arms to cover her generous decollete for a truly superlative effect.