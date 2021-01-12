Justin Bieber, hot pose: she is lying on top of him [PHOTO]

Justin Bieber on his Instagram profile posted a spicy photo that drove his many fans crazy, that’s who he is with

Justin Bieber returns to attract the attention of his many fans, especially the many fans who have been crazy about him for years.

Yesterday evening the well-known singer posted a rather spicy photo on his Instagram profile. Bieber is lying on the beach on a lounger, wearing only his swimsuit. Lying on top of him is his wife Hailey Baldwin in a bikini. She is gorgeous, with her stunning body she never goes unnoticed.

In the shot you can see the beautiful model hugging her husband, the pose is really very sensual. Their love story proceeds at full speed, between the two passion and complicity, seem to be skyrocketing. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in great secrecy on September 13, 2018, in a civil ceremony at the New York courthouse. After about a year they got married even with a religious rite. The luxurious reception took place in South Carolina at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton. Theirs was a fairytale wedding.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin pose hot on Instagram, fans like the photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

To date, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin show themselves more in love and accomplices than ever on social media, where both are much loved and followed. They have been married for more than two years but have not yet started a family, the singer a few weeks ago revealed that becoming a father is one of his greatest wishes. He would like to have a large family with his wife, but he had let it be known that today Hailey Baldwin is not yet ready to become a mother.

Between them there is a lot of passion and complicity, a few hours ago the singer posted a hot shot of them that made everyone who follows and loves them crazy. In the black and white photo, they are both in bathing suits, she is lying on top of him and smiling. The post has already won almost 3.5 million likes and lots of comments full of compliments.