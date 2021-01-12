Baby K in the mountains little dressed: the PHOTO leaves you speechless

The success continues for the singer Baby K, who also accumulates more and more followers on social networks: the post in the mountains leaves you breathless

With her summer hits, Baby K has been making the Italian people dance for years now, but her success does not stop at music. In fact, the singer is also very popular on social networks, wherewith her overwhelming shapes and her beauty drives thousands of followers crazy.

Today she returns to post on her profile showing herself in the mountains, where she challenges the cold with a breathtaking outfit. Big projects coming up and message to your fans about the past.

Baby K opens the fur coat and shows her outfit: “Big projects”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby K (@babykmusic)

Beautiful as always Baby K conquers the people of social networks from the top of the mountains on which she is in these days. In fact, even on Instagram, she boasts more than 762 thousand followers, who surely follow her for her hits that we all know, but also for her beauty that makes everyone dream.

Today on her official profile she returns to share a new post consisting of two photos. In both, the outfit is truly mind-boggling. I wear black fur that opens for her followers, with a sweater underneath with a lot of sewn heart and a black leather skirt that makes the people of the web jump. In the first photo, however, she shows herself from behind, with a very sensual look and the usual impeccable make-up. In she describes she writes “Never look back”, or “Never look back”, accompanied by hashtags that launch clues for the future such as “Big projects” and “Impatient”. We will see what these projects are waiting for you at the beginning of the new year, maybe a new album.