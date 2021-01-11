The Ferragnez pose under the lights and she reveals a background [PHOTOS]

Chiara and Fedez, the Ferragnez, are expecting a second child. The influencer shared some shots of 2020 and reveals a detail that moves fans.

The most famous couple in Italy, formed by Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, got married in 2018. In the same year, the influencer gave birth to their first child Leone. The Ferragnez, a union of her surname and his name, usually share their daily life on social media, in fact, all the most intimate and private moments can be found on their Instagram profiles.

Although 2020 was not a year full of happiness and joy due to the global pandemic, the two found a little light at the end of the tunnel. In fact, they announced the arrival of their second child, this time there will be a pink ribbon in the Ferragnez house.

The influencer reveals when he discovered he was waiting for little Lucia-Ferragni

The entrepreneur posted a series of shots that recall her 2020. In particular, a specific moment, namely her trip to Puglia. On that occasion, Ferragni was working for a well-known brand, Dior. By scrolling through the images, her fans can retrace those days with her. The influencer is known for her penchant for sharing everything with her followers. Also this time he decided to tell a very special moment.

During that trip, in fact, Chiara and Fedez discovered they were expecting a second child. The couple’s announcement ignited the web and flooded the couple with messages of good wishes and affection. This time, a wonderful little girl will be added to the Ferragnez family. The two can only be more than happy. They are over the moon and are sharing updates on the growth of the little girl whose name has not yet been revealed.

The young influencer writes: “it made me smile a lot”