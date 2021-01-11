Super Belen Rodriguez in stiletto heels. Sweet words in Spinalbese [PHOTO]

Belen Rodriguez continues to enchant all her followers with absolutely stunning posts on her Instagram profile. The showgirl publishes yet another declaration of love for Antonino Spinalbese

Belen Rodriguez does not stop capturing the attention of all her fans with the posts and contents published on her Instagram profile. The well-known showgirl highlights the love with Antonino Spinalbese who seems to be going well, but also her famous beauty and her unique style. The showgirl of Argentine origin has stood out in the Italian scene, arousing the attention of the entire audience and becoming a true icon in the entertainment world.

In addition to her evident beauty, she has also shown all her qualities as an actress and above all, a presenter, being at the helm of some of the most famous programs on the Italian television scene such as “Tu si que vales” or “Italia’s got talent”. Her success exploded, previously, with the successful participation in ‘L’Isola Dei Famosi’, but it was also highlighted thanks to all the gossip rumors concerning her. From the story with Fabrizio Corona to that with Stefano De Martino. Now Belen seems to have found love and stability with Antonino Spinalbese.

Belen Rodriguez shows off in stiletto heels. In history, love for Spinalbese

In one of the latest stories published on her Instagram profile, Belen once again proves how the story with Spinalbese is working. In fact, she publishes a shot with a bouquet of yellow flowers in her hand and the caption: “Thanks for so much love and thanks for putting up with me”, tagging the hairstylist. Shortly thereafter, she delighted fans with yet another breathtaking shot. This time she shows off her feet and in particular some vertiginous stilettos. Below is the post published on her Instagram profile.