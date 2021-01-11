Francesca Ferragni, the look is heart attack: a dream body [PHOTO]

Francesca Ferragni draws attention on Instagram with the latest post published on her profile. The sister of the famous influencer hits the mark again this time: that’s what it is

Francesca Ferragni is absolutely breathtaking in the last post published on her Instagram profile. The beautiful dentist promotes a dazzling garment from her sister Chiara‘s line and drives fans crazy. Born in Cremona in 1989, Francesca is, in fact, the sister of one of the most important influencers in the world. The echo of Chiara’s success on social networks also highlighted the beauty of her sister, who, however, seems to be mainly focused on another profession.

In fact, she holds a Master’s Degree in Dentistry and works as a dentist in her father’s office. In fact, her ambition in the medical world is known, which she has always put in the first place, compared to her sisters who have become true icons on social networks. Francesca portrays herself, however, often in scenes of everyday life: from the gym to work up to amorous effusions. And there are many shots that the girl dedicates to her outfits. Let’s find out in the last thing she wanted to show off.

Francesca Ferragni and Chiara’s jacket: a dream body

Francesca Ferragni hit the mark this time wearing one of the garments from Chiara’s line. It is a rather comfortable style glossy black jacket that seems to be perfect on the sister of the famous influencer. Francesca publishes a couple of shots that highlight her practically perfect body, between statuesque shapes and a rather skimpy top. Fans can’t help but highlight the Dentist’s beauty in the comments and many just fill it with hearts. Certainly, her Instagram profile is also exploding, as she has now reached over 1 million followers. Below is the post in question.