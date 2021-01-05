Anna Tatangelo, transparent body and hot pose: beautiful [PHOTO]

Anna Tatangelo posted a very sexy photo of Lara Croft. Her fans shower her with compliments. Beautiful and sensual!

More and more sexy Anna Tatangelo gives from time to time beautiful shots that her fans appreciate very much. In the latter, she looks like a real woman. Dressed completely in black, Anna wears a very tight outfit that shows off her perfect physique and her super long braid looks great on her.

Catwoman or Lara Croft? Many support the second hypothesis, but whatever it is if the intention was to dazzle its fans, it succeeded perfectly. In fact, from her followers only positive comments related to her objective beauty arrive. As is happening for many celebrities, time passes, but for them, it never seems to pass.

Tatangelo and Luca Argentero, the voices on the web

What is happening on the web these days? 2021 has just arrived and we are already starting with the “heavy” scoops. In the last few hours, the rumor is about the singer Anna Tatangelo and the beloved actor Luca Argentero. But nothing is related to what one might think.

The union of the two names is in fact simply linked to the possible conduct of the Sanremo Festival alongside Amadeus. Anna has just finished with All together now and there was talk of her presence at the Italian Song Festival. Together with her was joined by the name of Luca Argentero, one of the actors most loved by Italians (better to say Italians), who has been very successful with the Rai TV series “Doc-In your hands”.

It would be the first time for Anna in running the Festival, while she is certainly more accustomed as a singer: she has participated in eight editions. However, the two names are not the only ones popular for running. Before them, we talked, but then came the confirmation, of the presence of Elodie as co-host for an evening and that of Achille Lauro, present instead as a guest for all five evenings.