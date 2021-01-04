The Zaniolo case, sensational: Madalina Ghenea publishes a warning!

The case relating to Nicolò Zaniolo continues to cause much discussion, Madalina Ghenea writes the new episode of what is becoming in effect a soap opera

Nicolò Zaniolo is used to making the pitch talk, including goals, assists, and screaming plays. In recent days, however, there has been talking of something else and the footballer is unable to silence his private life. The midfielder, in fact, is the protagonist of a decidedly intricate three-sided story that is highlighting a not very clear situation: there is no lack of opinions from gossip fans and fans.

In recent days, the news that Zaniolo had started a relationship with the famous Romanian model Madalina Ghenea had circulated with increasing insistence. At the same time, however, the same player admitted that the ex, Sara Scaperrotta has discovered that she is pregnant with him and has announced that he will take on his responsibilities. There was no shortage of controversy from Sara’s family and the midfielder’s mother also responded. Now, however, comes a new episode of the story signed by Madalina Ghenea: let’s find out what it is.

Zaniolo case, Madalina Ghenea’s decision: publishes a warning

The love relationship with Ghenea would not exist and she would be ready to take legal action. The model, as announced on her Instagram profile, is ready to publish a warning. Here are some of his words to explain the story: “In these days many incorrect sentences have been said and written that have caused so much pain, worries and sadness to several people: I think the time has come to clarify and put order”.

Then she announces: “I am a hard worker and I am a mother. In these 20 years, I have often been credited with relationships that I have never had and have never made statements. I have not been engaged for many months, I have said it many times here on social media and in interviews. I manage my life and that of my family alone ”. Below is the post with the complete declarations and the image of the warning.