Kourtney Kardashian without clothes under the blanket: it’s very hot! [PHOTOS]

Kourtney Kardashian always leaves you speechless: the beautiful influencer is without clothes under the blanket: how hot it is

She is the eldest of the Kourtney Kardashian sisters, one of the most popular models and influencers in the United States and the world. In the country, it became very popular thanks above all to the reality show ” Keeping up with the Kardashians “, which told the lives of Kris Jenner, the mother, and of the sisters Kim and Khloé, as well as her brother Rob and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the half-sisters.

Kardashian is also an entrepreneur, for a 360 ° woman who is a real gold mine. Suffice it to say that her Instagram account is followed by 105 million followers, and there are many photos she posts about exclusive parties in super villas in Los Angeles.

Poolside parties strictly in bikinis for a spectacle offered to fans that will make your eyes pop and make you into raptures. Mother of children from Scott Disick, her former partner, Kardashian has definitely made headlines for some of her recent sentences.

Kourtney Kardashian, what a bikini show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Indeed, she admitted to being autosexual; those who “suffer” actually feel arousal by touching or looking at their body. Beautiful and sensual, many photographs published in which she looks really super hot. Not later than three days ago she published a series of images in which she has fun on the beach with some friends.

The bikini is microscopic, really skimpy, and comes out much more than it should for a super effect. And even on New Year’s Eve, she left everyone speechless. A very low-cut mini dress that shows off her generous decollete, “ Matrix ” model, complete with sunglasses to cover the eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

In the last image, however, the home version comes out. She is at home, sitting on the floor in front of the fireplace and sipping a cup of hot tea. She has a woolen blanket over her shoulders, evidently to cover herself from the cold, but fans notice how naked she is underneath. Her long bare legs can be clearly seen and her breasts can be seen.