Ignazio Moser introduces us to Cecilia Rodriguez in an unprecedented “dress” [PHOTO]

Cecilia Rodriguez shows herself in a decidedly new role in the last post published by Ignazio Moser on his Instagram profile. Let’s find out the image and what it is

Cecilia Rodriguez continually puts herself in great evidence through the shots published on her Instagram profile, but this time Ignazio presents her in a completely unknown role. The showgirl has risen to prominence in Italy in recent years, becoming one of the most sought after and talked about models. Sister of the famous Belen Rodriguez and with Italian origins on her mother’s side, the influencer managed to capture the attention of the public by putting herself in great evidence in the ‘Big Brother Vip’, in which she participated in a couple with her brother Jeremias.

It is on this occasion that the love story with Ignazio Moser was born, which attracted the attention of the whole audience. Previously she had had a long relationship with Francesco Monte. From gossip to business events: Cecilia, after Big Brother, has also received great feedback on the Isola dei Famosi . She also works as a model, a sector in which she has become very important: she participates in a large number of fashion shows and events. And he has no intention of stopping his rise in show business.

Cecilia Rodriguez in an apron brings the dishes to the table: home version

We are used to gaping in front of an often low-cut Rodriguez wearing very short dresses that highlight her statuesque body. This time, however, it did not go that way. On feast days, all families cooked and ate more than usual. The showgirl, in a shot published by Moser, shows herself as a good housewife with dishes in hand and wearing a white apron to avoid getting dirty. Judging by the comments, fans like it too: and what do you think?