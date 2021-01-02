Nina Moric is having fun with him: the hand goes too high [PHOTO]

Pampering and fun between Nina Moric and her beloved Marco. The two lying on the sofa allow themselves to grimaces and smiles

Now Nina Moric and her beloved Marco are a steady couple and the parties with him were quite another thing. In the model’s latest post, it looks like the two are real kids at the first fires. Very happy and smiling on the sofa, they indulge in moments of sweetness and leisure.

His hand lets the moment take hold and touches Nina’s very long leg. She, who wears a particularly flashy and brightly colored sweater, limits herself to a simple grimace. Love must be intense but it must also know how to entertain, the model seems to be well on the way to having fun and for the love side, Nina has declared that she is in love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Moric (@nina__moric)

An intense 2020 for Nina Moric

Finally, 2020 is gone and many VIPs have decided to say goodbye to the old man by telling a little about what they have experienced in these last 365 days to forget. Nina couldn’t hold back and through an Instagram story, she let off steam with her followers.

Her story, however, at some point took a strange turn and the model collapsed psychologically, trembling and crying at the same time. The reason is more serious than you think, although last year was a complete disaster for Nina’s life too, the thing that shocked her most was the earthquake of last December 29th.

She said she felt very attached to her origins and her people. ” My heart right now is with them that they were forced to experience two terrible earthquakes”. Nina also said that the Croatians, forced to sleep in the car for fear of further shocks, need blankets, water, and food. We hope that this 2021 can bring something good and that with it, the chaos that is happening in the world goes away, as well as for the pandemic, also for earthquakes.