How the players spent the New Year: the best wishes from the stars [PHOTOS]

Forced to spend the New Year at home, even the players have indulged themselves on their social channels to celebrate the end of 2020. How did the Serie A stars spend their last night?

It was a New Year lived in isolation and a lot on social networks. Faced with the impossibility of going out, celebrating in the company, and having fun with friends and relatives, many were ” forced ” to spend a lot of time last night on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. A way to feel connected and close, albeit virtually, to all the loved ones with whom we would otherwise (perhaps) have spent the final night of 2020. The same fate also for the footballers, the world stars who have indulged themselves on Instagram and posted videos and photos of how they were spending the holidays in their homes.

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Pirlo, from Conte to Mihajlovic and Ciro Immobile. How did the stars of Italian football spend the New Year? They left the evidence to us directly on their respective social channels.

The New Year of the football stars: Ronaldo encourages everyone

Many of the big names in world football who on Instagram wanted to wish everyone a happy new year. One of the most followed footballers worldwide is Cristiano Ronaldo who, to his 250 million followers, wanted to send a message of hope and courage. Speaking of 2020 now running out, the Juve champion wrote: “… No matter how hard the crash is, what really matters is the way we get back on our feet.” All accompanied by a photo of him with his Georgina and children in a festively decorated house.

His coach Andrea Pirlo appears smiling next to the Christmas tree, with the inevitable flute of champagne. Special dedication instead of Mihajlovic: the Bologna coach (who in a few months defeated leukemia and Covid) wanted to send a wish to all those who are suffering.

Immobile has his lady portrayed in a grand gala outfit, Antonio Conte wishes everyone a great year sipping a glass of white wine.