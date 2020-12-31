Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting married or not? J-Lo reveals it to us

The pop star and former baseball player announced in April that they had postponed their marriage due to a health emergency. Now Jennifer Lopez is back to talk about the wedding.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were supposed to get married last June in Italy. The pandemic, however, has upset the plans of the couple who had to postpone the wedding until a later date.

Now the artist has returned to talk about the subject on the microphones of “Radio Andy”, an American radio program hosted by Andy Cohen. According to the star, Italy at that time would have been the worst place in the world to get married, hence the decision to postpone.

Will the wedding be there or not?

Fans of the couple may be disappointed. Because J-Lo went so far as to say that the wedding probably won’t happen at all. Both the pop star and Alex Rodriguez, in fact, have weddings behind them. So neither of them is in a hurry to get married.

“It will happen when it happens,” said Lopez, while admitting that canceling the wedding was a painful decision for both. The two have been officially together since 2019 and only when the singer announced on Instagram the postponement of the happy event did they discover the date on which they should have married.

Jennifer Lopez a regular at marriage

For J-Lo, this was going to be the fourth marriage. The world pop star was married for a year (1997-1998) to Ojani Noa who also published a book about his ex-wife’s private details. From 2001 to 2003 she was linked to the dancer and choreographer Cris Judd. In 2004 she then married the actor Marc Anthony with whom she had twins and from whom she divorced in 2014.

The former baseball champion has only one marriage behind him that lasted six years and from which he had two daughters.