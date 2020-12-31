Francesca Ferragni “remembers” in mini-bikini: amazing [PHOTO]

Nostalgic Francesca Ferragni on social media, remembers summer, with a shot in a hot bikini. Two blue pieces and immersion in the pool: “A few months ago”

From Christmas to summer it is truly a moment. Francesca Ferragni wanted to remember with her fans those moments of the lightheartedness of the summer. She did this by sharing a photo of herself in a bikini, in great shape, as she steps out of the pool like a mermaid. Two-piece blue mini bikini, hands in her hair, and seductive gaze straight at the camera, to the delight of her millions of fans.

Not an influencer by profession but very active on social media, Francesca surprised everyone with this provocative shot. The post, in a few minutes, reached the beauty of 20 thousand likes and hundreds of comments. Then the nostalgic comment in the caption: “ Unpublished from some months ago”, for memory with a taste of summer.

Francesca Ferragni, dentist-influencer ?: in the footsteps of her father

The “middle” daughter. Francesca is the most reserved of the three amazing sisters. Chiara obviously needs no introduction being one of the most famous influencers in the world. Valentina, born in 1992, the youngest, followed in the footsteps of the eldest, becoming a very popular fashion blogger.

Destiny different, but no less ambitious for Francesca, class 1989, two years younger than Clare. The 31-year-old has decided to follow in her father’s footsteps in the world of dentistry. Graduated from the University of Milan, the woman has been practicing for years in the family office of her father Marco. She is not a fashion blogger, nor an influencer, but Francesca boasts 1.2 million followers on her Instagram profile and cheers her fans every day with new and stimulating content.