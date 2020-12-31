Elena Morali in a tank top and finger on her lips: what sensuality! [PHOTOS]

Elena Morali shows up on Instagram with really sensual clothing and finger movement: then comes the phrase “bad” in the caption.

There are those who are preparing for a more sober New Year’s Eve, those who want to party at all costs (but still at home will have to stay), and those who will do absolutely nothing, except to wait for 2020 to go down to welcome 2021 as a “normal” year. Many want normality back, others “wickedness”.

A healthy nastiness, which we could define as shooting aggression. Showgirl Elena Morali knows this well. In her life, she has participated in some reality shows such as La Pupa and the Nerdy and Big Brother. In short, she likes being in the spotlight, as they would say in a region of Italy … very much!

But not just the television spotlight. On the official Instagram profile it is increasingly unleashed and now it does not intend to stop. In the last shot, she chose a single color, bright, almost phosphorescent, to appear in front of her followers and give a rather risque image of herself. After the rhyme, here’s the shot.

Elena Morali is no longer held: finger in front of her mouth, and balcony in plain sight

So made up, just for the shot. Beautiful as ever and aggressive as never before. The color chosen is very showy and almost phosphorescent fuchsia. But what appears to the eyes of followers is her finger in front of her mouth. She wants to silence everyone while showing the balcony. All in plain sight in the last shot.

Followers are at her feet as always. Now they don’t even let themselves go to comments anymore, but “talk” with smilies containing kisses and fires. The same fire that triggered the hearts of her fans.

As we said earlier it is increasingly unleashed. In the shot preceding the one seen above, we see her in a beautiful swimming pool. That’s what she wants for Christmas, but she has to be content with staying home like everyone else.