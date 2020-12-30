Martina Stella, bare back and hot pose: enchanting profile [PHOTO]

Martina Stella is absolutely breathtaking in the latest photos posted on her Instagram profile. The actress looks stunning in her red dress and makes fans think about the holidays

Martina Stella is particularly highlighting in the holiday season with a series of breathtaking shots published on her Instagram profile. The well-known actress is enchanting, in particular, in the last set of shots put online in the last hours. Born in Impruneta, in the province of Florence, in 1984 from a very young age she was very clear about her future. In fact, she began studying acting as a teenager and her first great satisfaction arrived even before the age of 18 when she acted in ‘The Last Kiss’ by Gabriele Muccino, obtaining a great response from audiences and critics.

Since then, there are many film productions in which Martina Stella takes part. Between cinema and theater, the public remembers her acting in many comedies. Impossible not to mention ‘Romeo and Juliet’ or ‘Sapore di te’. She also participates in many series and miniseries such as ‘Tutti Pazzi per Amore’, ‘The seasons of the heart’ or ‘The girls of San Frediano’. And her success shows no sign of abating even for the hotshots posted on Instagram.

Martina Stella hot with the red dress: absolutely enchanting

The latest series of photographs of the well-known actress enchanted the audience. The Star is shown in a very short red dress that highlights the legs and shapes of the showgirl. The long blonde hair and the naked back in the foreground certainly cannot go unnoticed by her many fans who go crazy among the comments. Many write “What a beautiful”, while others highlight “What a spectacular elegance”. The actress captioned: “ These holidays are special. We are rediscovering the immense value of every little moment lived with our loved ones, full of love and affection ”.