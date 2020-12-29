Valentina Vignali, set of PHOTOS in the mirror: the ending is a scream

The basketball player and model, Valentina Vignali, publishes a series of shots wearing a very special hat. The last photo reveals something more.

The beautiful Emilian, born in 91, started playing basketball at the tender age of eight. Valentina Vignali, however, has always had more than one passion, besides sport, she has also loved the world of fashion since she was a young girl. In fact, her career as a model began in 2005 when a family friend suggested she take part in a beauty contest. Since then, the young influencer has tried to pursue both professions and has been able to excel in both the sports and entertainment world.

As for her love life, we know that the basketball player has never deprived her followers of sharing the most intimate aspects of her relationships. In fact, she spoke extensively about her love affair with Stefano Laudoni, also a basketball player, which lasted about five years, from 2013 to 2018. Today, she found a smile again with her partner Lorenzo Orlandi.

Valentina Vignali in the nineties version drives the web crazy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VALENTINA VIGNALI (@valentinavignali)

Beautiful, nice, and funny, Valentina Vignali is certainly one of the influencers who is enjoying the most success in this period. In the last few hours, she has published a series of shots in which she wears an outfit that is very reminiscent of the style of the nineties. A black sweater, a down jacket of the same color, a pair of skinny jeans, and finally a red hat with Mickey Mouse ears.

They look like very innocent photos until you scroll down to get to the last one. The basketball player assumes a pose that highlights her generous curves especially her side b. What can I say, we all ate the Christmas dinner, perhaps all except the influencer who seems in better shape than ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VALENTINA VIGNALI (@valentinavignali)

The model also looks fabulous wearing just a jumpsuit.