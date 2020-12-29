Valentina Ferragni in overalls for the city: the look makes you crazy [PHOTO]

Valentina Ferragni decides to take a stroll around the city to work off the Christmas lunch: in overalls for the city, a look that drives her followers crazy.

A little step here, one there, one here and one there. Small steps or long walks. They are what you need after the famous Christmas lunches. Even if they weren’t “crowded” days and lunches like those of past years, the dishes were certainly not lacking. And after having swallowed them, walking is what it takes, always respecting the rules in force to combat the coronavirus.

Valentina Ferragni also leaves the house for a walk in the city center. The two sisters spent Christmas together, as some of the shots testified. Then everyone on her way.

And that of Valentina was close to the Arco Della Pace, in that of Milan. Under the triumphal arch, she wore a look that drove everyone crazy. For her dressing always in a casual way, but also very elegant. In fact, in the comments, there were questions about where to buy a specific garment, especially.

The whole city is mine: Valentina Ferragni runs through it in overalls, relaxing and more beautiful than ever

Here it is, in all its glory. It’s sunny in Milan, after so many days of rain and greyness. Then go out for a short walk downtown, complete with respect for the rules. Mask down for the photo only. Valentina appears in great shape with clothing that seems to be right for her.

Followers mostly focus on the coat, asking the store to be able to buy it. Ferragni is very generous and answers all the questions she can. As always a mix of elegance, friendliness, and sensuality.

As we said earlier, he spent the holidays in the company of the whole family. In this last shot, she is immortalized next to her partner and grandson Leone.