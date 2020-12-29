Elisa Isoardi “betrays” Raimondo Todaro: her reaction is unexpected

Elisa Isoardi on her birthday published a video on Ig where she dances with maestro Stefano Oradei, Todaro’s reaction is unexpected

Elisa Isoardi turned 38 years old yesterday, on the occasion of her birthday she posted a video on her Instagram profile as a gift for her many fans.

In the video you can see her dancing to the famous song from the movie Dirty Dancing – I’ve Had The Time of My Life with Stefano Oradea. A beautiful choreography that thrilled many of his fans. Isoardi participated in the latest edition of Dancing with the Stars paired with Raimondo Todaro. Thanks to the show she discovered how great her passion for dance is and that’s why she decided to continue dancing.

Teacher Stefano Oradei will give her private lessons, after Dancing with the Stars Elisa Isoardi did not continue dancing with Todaro. During the airing of the show hosted by Milly Carlucci on Rai Uno, there was a lot of talk about an alleged flirtation between Raimondo and Isoardi. However, rumors have never been confirmed, on the contrary, it turned out that he is romantically linked to Sara Arfaoui, one of the Professors of L’Eredità.

Elisa Isoardi dances with Stefano Oradei, here’s how Raimondo Todaro reacted

Elisa Isoardi then ‘betrayed’ Todaro to dance with maestro Stefano Oradei after Dancing with the Stars. The well-known presenter wants to deepen her passion for dance and has chosen Oradei to do it. The video posted yesterday on Instagram made her go crazy many ago, it was in fact viewed by over 84 thousand users, many were also comments full of affection and compliments.

Many expected that Raimondo Todaro would feel jealous in seeing Elisa Isoardi dancing with Stefano Oradei, but his reaction was another. The dancer surprised everyone, under the video posted by the presenter he has a comment with a red heart followed by the word “Top”. So it seems that he really appreciated that the two are dancing together.