Wonderful Mercedesz Henger in the heated pool [PHOTO]

Eva Henger’s daughter dives into the pool highlighting her statuesque physique. The beautiful Mercedesz enchants everyone in a fiery red two-piece.

The young influencer, Mercedesz Henge r, is a well-known face to the Italian public mainly because she often visits the salons of D’Urso. We all know her love story with Lucas Peracchi as the two do not spare us anything, both for better and for worse. Their relationship has always been very mixed, full of ups and downs. There was no lack of public clashes on social media and on any other media.

In the last few hours, news that is not very reassuring for fans of the couple has been circulating on the web. In fact, it seems that the great love that united them has come to an end. According to Amedeo Venza, influencer and “gossip part”, the two are experiencing a moment of crisis. He even claims that some problems have proved insurmountable and have led to the interruption of the relationship.

The young influencer is dedicated to total relaxation by showing off a statuesque physique

Both Peracchi and Henger have not yet confirmed or denied the rumors circulating on the web. Meanwhile, the influencer is dedicating himself to complete the relaxation and well-being of his person. In fact, he posted a video in which he shares a little memento away from reality with his followers.

She sits in a swimming pool and wears a fiery red two-piece that highlights her notes and generous curves. The comments section is full of compliments and flattery towards Mercedesz and how to blame him! The model is by the pool sipping a glass of champagne and to her right is a bouquet of yields whose petals are thrown by Henger.

In addition to her passion for fashion and fitness, the young model shared her immense love for animals with her followers.