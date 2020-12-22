The Mexican Actress Thalía Recreates One of Her Looks in the Telenovela “Marimar”

The wife of music entrepreneur Tommy Mottola pleased one of her followers on TikTok by recreating the look she wore to play “Bella Aldama”

Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda, known simply as Thalía, is very active in her social networks where she tries to please her millions of followers with her funny occurrences. How to forget his famous “Are my lives there? Are they there? Do you hear me? Do you hear me?” Recently, on her TikTok account, the Mexican singer and actress published a video where she recreated one of the looks she used in her hit telenovela ” Marimar ” (belonging to the “Las Marías” trilogy).

“Thalia please, can you redo your ‘ Bella Aldama ‘ look?” One of her followers asked her. In her post, Tommy Mottola’s wife said: “I always read them and I loved this comment. I tried to make the look with what I had at hand where I am. Not bad, right? I had fun.”

During the video, we can see when Thalía looks for images of that character she played in ” Marimar “. The soap opera actress surprised her followers with the abilities she has to carry out this type of characterization with what she has at hand. They also applauded and thanked her for her humility.

“I never imagined that Thalia, the diva, was so kind and pleasant”, “how beautiful her desire to do it and solve with what she had at hand, that’s worth millions”, “don’t stain, she’s still pretty”, “you are exactly as beautiful, the years do not pass for you “,” beautiful Thalía “,” that is important that you show that you are as normal as the others, I congratulate you for your kindness, remember that you are admired “, were some of the comments received by the actress who made her debut in Mexican soap operas in 1987 in “Pobre Señorita Limantour”.

Likewise, other of his followers asked him to recreate his look of María Mercedes. “Thalía, you could dance with a similar dress and hairstyle, the intro song of ‘María Mercedes’, I admire you a lot, you are very pretty, greetings from Peru.”

Thalía starred in “Marimar” in the ’90s with Eduardo Capetillo, husband of the also beautiful actress Biby Gaytán. This melodrama aired in primetime on Televisa from January to August 1994. Her character was a beautiful, poor and illiterate young woman, who lived with her grandparents and her dog “Pulgoso” in San Martín de la Costa. In the course of history, he suffers too much because of the Santibáñez family.

The story takes a radical turn when ” Marimar ” meets his real father Gustavo Aldama when he worked as a maid at the Aldama residence. At this stage of the telenovela that was produced by Verónica Pimstein, Thalía’s character uses the name “Bella” so that “Sergio Santibáñez” (Eduardo Capetillo) does not find her, since the family made him believe that “Sergio “I didn’t love her.

When her true identity is discovered, her father and her aunt Esperanza help her study to turn her into ” Bella Aldama “, a woman of society, cultured, refined, and desired by all the men of her new social group. Protected by her new identity, “Marimar” begins her revenge against the Santibáñez and above all, against “Sergio.”