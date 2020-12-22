As Never Before! Madelaine Petsch Shares Daring Natural Photo

Madelaine Petsch shared a photo that left her Instagram followers speechless, covering only her fiery hair

Riverdale redhead Madelaine Petsch caused a stir on her Instagram profile after sharing a daring photo of her posing in her ‘natural habitat’, without a blouse, and covering her attributes with her famous fiery hair.

Madelaine Petsch who plays the character, Cheryl Blossom, in the popular American series ‘ Riverdale ‘ leads a very active life on social networks, where she shares images and videos of her healthy lifestyle. This time he left his followers speechless.

In long black boots and white tight pants, the 26-year-old actress stole all eyes by exposing her slim and well-exercised figure. Almost 3 million likes and more than 11 thousand comments left by fans on the publication.

“Trapped: a wild Madelaine in her natural habitat,” wrote the actress on Instagram.

Who took the photo? Many of Madelaine Petsch’s followers wondered. “I’m speechless / And if you marry me? / This woman is art, my baby is a goddess / I love you / I can’t breathe / Cheryll is you? / Hermosaaaa” were other comments from the fans.

The red-haired actress from birth and on a plant-based diet since childhood has become an icon of youth, with more than 21 million followers on Instagram, and also a YouTube channel where Madelaine shares her lifestyle with routines beauty, exercise, and work.

On December 14, the television channel TNT premiered the film directed by Cooper Karl ” A ciegas ” (Sightless), a new psychological thriller that promises to play with the minds of millions, starring Madelaine Petsch and actor Alexander Koch (Under the Dome).

The fifth season of Riverdale is scheduled to premiere on January 20, 2021, with its well-known cast KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), and Cole Sprouse. (Jughead Jones), the narrator of the series.