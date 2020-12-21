The Moving Message That Jennifer Aniston Gave to Her Fans Through Social Networks

The beautiful film actress, Jennifer Aniston, shared a memory of her youth through her Instagram account to give an important message of love to all her fans

Yesterday, the successful actress and producer, Jennifer Aniston, shared through her official account on Instagram a curious memory of her youth; is a unique black and white photograph where we see the protagonist of “Friends”, posing in a very peculiar way while kissing in front of the mirror.

In the publication made through the social network, the film producer wrote: “What a year. Reminder to give you a little love … and endure.” These were the words intended for his little more than 35.9 million followers on Instagram, this in tune with the beautiful photography.

The message that Jennifer Aniston seeks to give her fans is clear, and it is that given the current situation we are facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is none other than the 51-year-old actress, remind her followers that you can always leave forward with harmony and self-love, just as demonstrated in the shared image, where we see her kiss herself while posing with difficulty, but without losing her balance.

For their part, the fans did not miss the opportunity to fill with phrases of love and gratitude to the charismatic actress, since there is no doubt that this message moved more than one. Especially everyone who is having a hard time.

Let us also remember that recently, the former partner of Brad Pitt, has focused on growing her career as an entrepreneur, as she made it known last month through the news that she had become the Creative Director of the prestigious company, Vital Proteins, which is focused on making plant-based collagen.

In this publication, the beautiful film director reported that her integration into the American company was confirmed, stating that she was very excited to finally be able to announce her union with Vital Proteins. He also said that for years he began to use the products of that brand, and it was because of this that when he was offered to be part of the corporation, he did not hesitate to take the offer.

Thus, it is clear that the beautiful actress never misses the opportunity to invite her followers to take care of herself both physically and emotionally, so she constantly shares, through social networks, the products and masks she uses to keep herself young, beautiful, and above all, heals.