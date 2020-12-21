Miley Cyrus Promotes Her New Album “Plastic Heart” and Her Fans Go Crazy

The controversial singer, Miley Cyrus, shared some images through Instagram to promote her latest album entitled “Plastic Heart”, where she was seen looking like a cheerleader

Just a few weeks ago, the famous singer, Miley Cyrus, released her latest album entitled ” Plastic Heart “, which is why she joined the NFL Network (a subscription television channel owned by the National Football League), as part of an advertising strategy to become the emerging artist of the organization of “cheerleaders” of the competition.

In these images, the young 28-year-old singer looked like the most daring cheerleader in the history of the NFL by starring in incredible photographs where she is seen showing her buttocks and legs with flirty cheerleader outfits.

For some days, the singer Miley Cyrus will not be admired for her work on stage, but for her movements as a cheerleader, where she is seen wearing a small tight black latex suit with the number 96 on the back and two red pompoms. “Don’t call me an angel,” the artist posted on Instagram next to the image.

And of course, the networks immediately turned on when they saw the Disney girl pose in that way, so her followers did not miss the opportunity to fill her with likes and flattering comments about her physique.

The singer recently attended “Good Morning Football” as part of her NFL Artist Takeover, where it was revealed that she would return to her native Tennessee to spend this holiday season.

What I like to do the most when I go home is to go and throw the ball outside on my dad’s farm, and some of my best memories are playing soccer with my dad,” said the young singer.

It should be noted that the singer’s memories with her father are not entirely good, as let’s remember that in September, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker talked about how 59-year-old Billy Ray took her for a walk that went out bad when I was only 2 years old.