Without Fear of Anything? Bárbara de Regil Assures That Yes Will Make Posadas

The actress of soap operas such as “Secretos de Familia” and “Bajo el Amor” created another controversy after assuring that they will host New Year’s Eve parties

CDMX.- The actress and model Barbara de Regil was involved in a new controversy, and although no one doubts her talent in front of the cameras, she has been characterized by becoming a trend for issues unrelated to her professional activity, this time It was about some unfortunate statements about the end of the year holidays and the covid-19.

Through Instagram stories, the fitness girl born in Mexico City assured that she and her family will hold meetings to celebrate the December holidays, that is, Christmas and New Years’.

The leading actress of the series ” Rosario Tijeras ” stressed that she and her daughter have respected the confinement suggested by the health authorities since the arrival of the covid-19, however, they will not be able to continue with it on these important dates for millions.

Despite this, he assured that all those attending his parties will be tested against the coronavirus to prevent the spread of the infectious disease and aggravate the problem.

Barbara de Regil also confessed that this weekend she has a party that she will attend regardless of the situation in Mexico regarding the deadly virus born in Wuhan, China, at the beginning of this 2020 – end of 2019.

I have a meeting this weekend, we are going to do the test. And on December 24 we are also going to get tested before we see each other, “he said.

The above generated a revolution in social networks, where Internet users were divided on the subject, as many considered it to be a very serious mistake, as it could end in collective contagion by attendees.

Some others, on the contrary, had the same opinion as Barbara de Regil and assured that they will also perform and perform posadas this December; Many of these even believe that Covid-19 is an invention of the Illuminati to control the world’s population.