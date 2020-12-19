The Singer Estibaliz Badiola Is Her Own Musical Genre, a MIX of Everything

The singer released “TR3S”, the first song from her first studio album; the song was composed by her boyfriend Adriel Favela after an argument they had

Undoubtedly the unexpected or simple things are the ones that come out best at the end of the day, as happened with ” TR3S ” with the new song by Estibaliz Badiola. “I’m going to tell you and you’re going to laugh,” said the beautiful singer from Tijuana, Baja California, in a talk with Debate. This song, which is part of what will be her first studio album, emerged after a discussion with her boyfriend, the singer-songwriter and music producer Adriel Favela.

They were both in a recording studio in San Diego, California. Faced with said discussion, the singer Estibaliz Badiola left the studio for a moment to be able to calm down, however, once she left, she began to send several messages to her boyfriend while still angry. The discussion continued and at the same time, with the messages, he was sending, Adriel Favela began to compose the song.

But why were they fighting? “I would say something to him like: ‘You are with me, but I don’t really feel that you are with me’, then (the song) talks about that, the person does not have to be physically so that he is really with you, but you have to feel that he is with you, because literally, that person is your medicine and that if you don’t feel it, you won’t be able to get ahead because it’s your other half. It has a very nice story, if you haven’t heard it, I invite you to listen to it, it’s short but you stick with the desire to want more and the video I think fits very well with the song, because the song is actually very simple and short, so we wanted the video to have a lot of impacts and the video could be mixed very well with the song “.

Regarding the music video, the idea that Estibaliz Badiola had in his mind, was carried out perfectly by his creative team. It was Atemajac de Brizuela, Jalisco state, under the production of “Ojo del Trap”, who took up the idea of ​​the interpreter of appearing bald and with an Egyptian cat in the middle of a forest.

In addition to the message that he sends in his song “TR3S”, through the video he wanted to send another powerful message: “the message that I wanted to give by going bald, is, who said that women have to have hair to be beautiful, obviously, it goes very separate to the music and the message that the song has, but I wanted to give part of the message of the song, that message through the video “.

In 2021 Estibaliz Badiola will be released “Black and white”, his first album, “my first baby”, he said. “It comes from everything, it comes from love, heartbreak, songs to dance, sad songs, it’s a mix of everything and more than anything, a mix of artists who are totally different.”

The singer shared with us three of the collaborations that we can find in her record production: Raúl Di Blasio, Diego Verdaguer and AB Quintanilla, “so that you are left with the desire to know the other names, we are having a mix of genres and artists, it is a blessing that it is my first album and to have collaborations with these great artists. “

Estibaliz Badiola is not pigeonholed into a musical genre. We can describe her as a talented person, dedicated to what she does, loving and who is not afraid to take risks when creating music, where she fuses genres and instruments, “always give them something different and something better every time that transcends in this, that is the task of your fans, meeting the artist.

Knowing that you do not really have a gender, that you do not classify yourself in a gender, but that your gender is you and what comes out in the studio does not matter that it is not a specific gender, but that the joke is to merge.

The advice that Estibaliz Badiola received from Joan Sebastian and Juan Gabriel

For Adriel Favela’s girlfriend, whose debut song was “Out of my life”, music is a refuge for all those feelings that we have and that most of the time we don’t say them, it is better to sing them. The first scene he shared was with the late People’s Poet, Joan Sebastian. “That’s when I really realized what it feels like to be on stage and that so many people vibrate with you, applaud you and also sing a song that you wrote or that you are performing, that is what causes that emotion the most in me or that desire to make music “.

About this unique experience where he had the opportunity to learn a little about the singer-songwriter originally from Juliantla, Guerrero, he shared that several years ago Joan Sebastian had a show at the Caliente Stadium in the city of Tijuana, Baja California.

The singer and his dad were very good friends. At that time, Estibaliz Badiola was very sorry to sing in front of the public or for people to know that he was singing. Hiding from her, her father told Joan that he wanted to be a singer; Upon arriving at the soundcheck, Estibaliz got a tremendous surprise. “What is your favorite song of mine?” Joan Sebastian asked him, to which he replied “Sentimental”.

He put me to rehearsal, I did not know the tones, he told me: ‘have sing it for me here’, I sang it and asked his band to play it in that tone, for me it was a shock because it was like they threw the horses at me run without knowing.

The advice that the interpreter gave him that day was not to feel sorry for anything. He also recalled another great advice he received from another great in music, Juan Gabriel. On one occasion when he had the honor of living with the singer-songwriter “he told me that he will never stop studying music, that badly I have left my classes for various reasons, I will not forget that never stop studying music because he never lets to learn, it is true, he being who he was, he never stopped studying “.

On the other hand, during this year, which is just a few days away, he was able to get to know himself more deeply both as a person and as an artist.

“It has been a complicated year for all of us, but I feel that it is when I have evolved the most, perhaps because I have given myself more time to concentrate on music or to shut myself off and know myself in all senses musically, as a person, to have The opportunity to have my boyfriend as my producer and spend most of the time with him learning and apart from being his girlfriend, it’s something very nice because it’s a team effort, every day I learn something from him. ”