Madelaine Petsch Reveals Her Favorite Holiday Drink as a Child

In an ASMR video, Cheryl Blossom’s Riverdale performer revealed her favorite drink as a child during the holidays and confessed to one of the jobs she held for a long time.

The young actress Madelaine Petsch knew worldwide for her role as Cheryl Blossom in the series Riverdale shared on her YouTube account an ASMR video ‘Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response’ with a Christmas theme, where she revealed one more fact about her childhood, confessing which was his favorite drink during the holidays.

Madelaine Petsch opened her YouTube channel with the intention that the followers of the American series knew more about her outside of her role as a villain. During this season, the 26-year-old actress published how she decorates her home in Vancouver, Canada every year. This time, Madelaine made an ASMR video, a famous type of film, opening various things with an allusion to Christmas.

During the video, Madelaine Petsch who is on a plant-based diet mentioned that her favorite drink on the holidays was peppermint hot chocolate, however, she was having a hard time finding one that was really good.

When I was home as a child and it was vacation time I always wanted a really good mint hot chocolate, but it was plant-based, it’s always hard to find a really good and delicious one, “she noted.

The Riverdale actress explained that it can be taken with warm milk or coffee and that fortunately, she had found mint chocolate with which she is currently so excited that she almost finished it in a very short time.

Likewise, the YouTuber confessed that she worked for a long time in a cafeteria so she was the one to recommend medium roast layered coffee, which is the richest in flavor beans. The actress with South African roots has expressed on her social networks that she feels joy for the December celebrations.

On her YouTube channel, Madelaine Petsch shares her healthy lifestyle, including morning routines, exercise, makeup, and her meal from a day of filming as a vegan actress. The actress who rose to fame for participating in the youth series Riverdale is much loved on social networks, where she is active by uploading content to her fans, who have made it clear that the actress does not resemble the character, Cheryl Blossom.

The fifth season of Riverdale is scheduled to premiere on January 20, 2021, with its well-known cast KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), and Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones), the narrator. of the series.