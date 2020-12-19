Adele’s Return to Music Is Coming in 2021, Says Former Pearl Jam Drummer

Fans of the British singer Han, who have called out for her return to music, received good news, as Adele is already back in the recording studio of her new album

Adele’s long-awaited return to music could come sooner than we imagine, as she assures us that the British singer is already back in the recording studios.

Adele is, without a doubt, one of the most successful artists of the time, with the millions of sales that her albums have achieved and with the extensive amount of awards and recognitions that she has received throughout her career.

Her latest release, under the name ‘ 25 ‘, contains songs that have made the singer’s fans emotional, as it is characterized by its melancholic lyrics and its calm sound that gives many goosebumps.

But it has been more than five years since it was released, and fans are still wondering when they will have new music from the ‘ Hello ‘ singer.

Matt Chamberlain, who is known for his work as a drummer in the rock band Pearl Jam, and with other artists of the genre David Bowie, recently confirmed in an interview that Adele is already inside the recording studios, preparing new material in that he is part of.

Let’s remember that last October, after Adele’s special appearance on the American comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live’, the singer left a message on her Instagram, with which she made it clear that after her participation she would return to her “cave ”, So his album, which was speculated to be released at that time, will have to wait until 2021.

It is possibly due to the current health emergency that Adele would have put her new musical project on hiatus, that her fans were hoping it would come to light in the last quarter of 2020.

However, drummer Matt Chamberlain, who had nothing but praise for Adele, resolved the question that fans had about the new album, confirming that the singer is already back in the studios.

In an interview for ‘The Eddie Trunk Podcast’, the former Pearl Jam was asked about a moment in which he was in awe of some of the artists he has collaborated with, to which he replied that Adele has been one of them, with whom you are working on the recording of the new album.

“It was so powerful and so emotional; We all know his voice by now, but being in the same room with someone doing that is crazy, ” was how Matt Chamberlain described the session he had with Adele a week ago.

Also, Matt Chamberlain confirmed that Adele is working hand in hand with writer Rick Nowels, who has under his name great songs by different artists, such as Lana del Rey, Sia, Madonna, and Belinda Carlisle.

According to the drummer, Adele required for the recording session to be accompanied by a drummer, which is why she was required.

She added that she is fully focused on the new project, making sure each song is perfect, and that she will not disappoint in 2021 with the new album, the name of which is yet to be revealed.