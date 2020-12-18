The most recent version of the death of the Hollywood

“Hollywood’s like Egypt, full of pyramids and broken up. You will never go back. It will keep falling apart until at last the wind blows in the final scene of the studio to the sand.”

As it stands, the Bag with the launch of the vaccine? Here is a review of the best places to invest in today.

David O. Selznick, the producer of the golden age, he made this statement dark, in 1951. A new technology for the live entertainment, the TV was falling off the cultural energy of the film, and the studios were beginning to stick to the business driven by the profit motive. According to Selznick, the Hollywood that was caught by a small group of counters, and then turned into an industry of waste.

Since then, Hollywood has been writing repeatedly to the very death. He died when outsiders such as the Gulf + Western Industries, began to buy up the studios in the first decade of the 1960’s. And again, when the “Star Wars” (1977) and “Superman” (1978) transformed the film into more of a toy. In the 1980’s (vcr, etc.), the 1990s (the rise of the superconglomerados of the media), in the year 2000 (the sequences of the endless genre-fantasy), and in the year 2010 and by Netflix, Netflix, Netflix and more) and brought the new round of the tension-relationship.

Behind this turmoil is, however, at the core of the movie industry remained intact. Hollywood has continued to believe in himself. Of course, we also produce for the lowest common denominator of trash, conceded to the executive of a studio. It’s just that we qualified for the rent-to-quarter. But we can still produce successes, and occasional movies ambitious, such as “Run!”, “1917”, “Black Panther,” and “once upon A Time in the… the Hollywood” appear on the screens and leading the way in the culture for months on end.

In a whisper: “all is lost!!! The Big-Tech is going to eat us alive.

Next: all the[ … ]. You just have to look for excited fans, buying tickets.

But that’s the point of a crisis, as Hollywood is now, is different. In the 110 years of the history of the film industry in american, there has been no such revolution, so rapid and on so many fronts, leaving many of the writers, the directors, officers, agents, and other employees of the movie theater confused and demoralized – to wander by “complete darkness,” as I said to a producer for a very long time. They are the people melodramáticas by nature, but talk to enough of them, and you’ll get a sense of what the fear is very real at this time.

It will be streaming, and the coronaviruses, and other technologies have teamed up to end it – finally, without doubt – and with the last vestiges of Hollywood?

“In the last nine months or so have shaken up the business of the film to the bone,” said Jason Blum, a producer whose credits range from the series, “The Purge” and “Infiltrate the Klan”.

“On the Rocks” was screened at the Drive-In in California “On the Rocks” was screened at the Drive-In in California

Like a movie set dismantled

The streaming is, of course, comes from getting in the way of the entertainment business for quite some time. The Series started to go the movies and tv shows on the internet in 2007. In the fall of 2017, Disney was trying to speed up its own ambitions in the internet of the bid from 21st Century Fox, Rupert Murdoch’s news corp., eventually engulfing the majority of the company’s US$ 71,3 billion to expand its content library, and gain control of Hulu.

Over the past few months, however, the shift to the live stream if it has sped up a lot. With more than half of 5.477 movie theaters in the United States are still sealed, for about a dozen or so of the film was originally intended for the big screen and was redirected to a streaming service or platform-as-rent-online. The newest adventure from Pixar, “the Soul”, will be premiered exclusively on the Disney and a+ on the day of the Christmas season. You will be competing with the “Wonder Woman 1984” (Warner Bros.), it will arrive in theaters and on HBO’s the Max on the 25th of December, and in a moment of “crossing the Rubicon” in the eyes of the company.

In the meantime, the owner of Regal Theaters, the second-string multiplex in North America, you have to take on a debt as an emergency to avoid bankruptcy. Trying to keep his own company afloat, Adam Aron, the chief executive of AMC Entertainment, the chain that’s number one, he quoted Winston Churchill in her most recent disclosure of the profit. (“We shall fight on the beaches!”)

Doesn’t appear on the big screen, the films are the same films? This question led him to Hollywood in a crisis of identity. But the film industry is coping simultaneously with the challenges. The outrage over the killing of George’s Career for a police officer forced him to the capital of the movie to compare it to their contribution to racism and inequality. The down-time of production is enforced by coronaviruses have left tens of thousands of workers in the ” entertainment box. Two of the largest agencies in the talents of the Creative Artists and William Morris Endeavor have been injured by the lock up, resulting in a diaspora of agents, some of which are expanding competing firms, a re-alignment before the unthinkable.

There has been a sudden change in the ranks of the highest in Hollywood, contributing to the sense of a power vacuum. Nine of the 20 most powerful people in show business, classified, about a year ago for “The Hollywood Reporter”, they quit their jobs for various reasons (retirement, home guillotine business. Among these are the number one, by Robert Iger, who stepped down as chief executive of Disney in February, and Ron Meyer, (#11), which has a career of 25 years at Universal, and ended in August, in the midst of a crisis, out of the shadows.

In a recent phone conversation that felt more like a therapy session, an executive from Warner brothers. he told me that the city looked like the set of a movie being dismounted: the fine fronts, and false have been removed, to reveal a mere mortal, wandering in a mess.

Or, perhaps, he said, speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid conflict with his employer, the metaphor, the appropriate one would in a film – maybe ‘ the Remains of the Day” the tragedy of 1993, starring Anthony Hopkins as a butler in English. As Vincent Canby wrote in his review in the New York Times”, a film by Merchant Ivory, deals with “the last sighs of the feudal system, which was supposed to have disappeared centuries ago”.

Cartaze at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles Cartaze at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles

‘The ordinary is not good enough’

Not everyone in Hollywood by walking around in a state of stupor. Some people seem to be up for it, especially those who have spent a career fighting the status quo in the industry. To Ava DuVernay, for example, has spoken openly of the need for the studios, whether to relieve – to diversify dramatically, and their leaders, who are predominantly white and male, and the priority of the narrative from a kaleidoscope of voices. His production company, the ARRAY used “to the change, and we are in the process of changing the slogan. “I see this as an opportunity. Sometimes you just have to go back to the foundations and build something new,” DuVernay told me.

She said: “it’s Not going to go back to being what it was, nor do we want to do this. We want to move forward. I hear people saying that you can’t wait for Hollywood to go back to normal. Well, you really resist this idea. The normal was not good enough for you. All this change in such a short space of time really shows, as everything was shaky, from the beginning of the conversation.”

DuVernay, who is credited in the film and television including “Selma’s: A Struggle for Equality, “Queen Sugar,” and “the Eyes of those who Condemn” on the bottom. “Some people are scared by it, and understand it. But this is especially true for those who are clinging to the idea that Hollywood is one of them, and it was built similar to him, and will do just about anything to keep it, even if it means destroying it.”

She concluded, rolling her eyes into the gloom do you think the movie is over. “It’s a lot of drama. Movie theaters are not going away, at least not all of them.”

However, the public has also changed. I’m sorry, film snobs that the majority of people does not seem to care to watch a movie in the living room, and sometimes, alas, on a smart phone).

Michael Shamberg, a power production company behind films such as “Erin Brockovich – A Woman of Talent,” “The Reunion,” and, appropriately enough, “face the face”, he said: “The cinema as an art form isn’t going to die. But it’s a tradition that we all grew in love with the movies released in the theaters, it’s over. The film will need to be reset, so that no matter where you are you can see it. Many people, unfortunately, don’t seem to be able to come out and admit it.”