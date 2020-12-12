Shia Labeouf Was Sued By His Ex-Girlfriend Fka Twigs For His “Incessant Abuse”

British singer Tahliah Debrett Barnett, popularly known as FKA Twigs, sued American actor Shia LaBeouf on Friday for his “incessant abuse” during the brief relationship between the two. The charges, filed in a Los Angeles court, include sexual, physical, and emotional assaults.

It is not the first time that LaBeouf’s behavior has brought him before the courts. Not the first with a woman. Karolyn Pho, a stylist who also had a relationship with the actor, described similar situations, which are also included in the FKA Twigs lawsuit. Examples include an occasion where he pinned her to a bed and gave her heads that made her bleed.

LaBeouf did not accept responsibility for all of the actions detailed in the lawsuit. However, he told the US media that he “owes” women “the opportunity to publish their statements and accept accountability for the things I have done. “

He also said he is a “sober member” of a 12-step program to overcome alcoholism and post-traumatic stress disorder. “I am not cured of any,” he said. ” But I am committed to doing what it takes to recover and will always regret the damage I have done to people along the way .”

LaBeouf had already been in trouble with the law in September when he was charged with two misdemeanors stemming from an altercation on the public highway. According to TMZ, the “Transformers” star and an anonymous man had a verbal clash that resulted in physical assault.

In that case, the Los Angeles city attorney charged LaBeouf with petty theft and assault on Sept. 24, after police investigated and determined that he was responsible for the altercation.

In 2017, meanwhile, he was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and obstruction of justice in Savannah, Georgia, while he was filming “Peanut Butter Falcon.”

According to authorities, the actor started an argument at that time after two people, one of them a police officer did not give him a cigarette. It was there that he began to insult them in front of other people, including several minors.

In a leaked video, he could be heard accusing the police of arresting him “for being white.” He pleaded guilty, was sentenced to pay a $ 2,680 fine, perform 100 hours of community service, and enroll in an anger management course.

He then publicly apologized for the embarrassing scene and began battling his addictions. Finally, he thanked the policeman who arrested him for promoting such a radical and necessary change in his life.

In January of that year, LaBeouf had also been arrested after becoming involved in an altercation over the artistic installation against President Donald Trump “He Will Not Divide Us” (he will not amuse us, in English) that he mounted in New York and which was later removed.