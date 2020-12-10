The Brunette of Fire. This Is How Kim Kardashian Looks With Her New Clothing Line

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore some of the clothes that make up her clothing line; with the photos, he announced the sale of this in a well-known internet portal

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to promote her underwear line, which is available for sale online.

The photos show the socialite modeling the pieces of the brand, which bring out her curvy figure. With long hair and in different poses, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore the clothes for her followers.

With a post on the social network, Kim Kardashian showed ten portraits using different Skims garments, of which a set of white shorts and bra with a jacket of the same color and green socks stand out, and a more revealing one using a very similar filter. old that makes it look like the image was captured from a VHS tape.

The photographs were taken by photographer Sandy Kim, who is a frequent contributor to other clothing brands and different artists and models, this time portraying the face and body of Kim Kardashian. The businesswoman expressed how much she loved the photos.

“I’m very excited to announce that Skims is now available on Ssense! I love this photoshoot with Sandy Kim,” wrote Kanye West’s wife in the post.

In the comments, her followers praised Kim’s look, expressing her charm with emojis when she saw the oldest of the Kardashians wearing her brand’s clothes, and with a seductive look.

It is not the only time that the reality show star has caused a sensation in the networks, since a few posts back on her Instagram are the photographs in which she modeled a tiny swimsuit, showing the hourglass figure that characterizes her.

‘Skims’ is the line of underwear and girdles that Kim Kardashian launched in 2019, which was initially called ‘Kimono’, a name that had to be replaced after an immediate negative reaction from the public. It is the second brand to launch, following the success of its KKW Beauty makeup and fragrances in 2017.

The clothing brand attracted attention a few weeks ago, North and Chicago, Kim’s daughters, posed in a photo session with their mother using garments from the children’s line, very similar to the ones she used.

Despite the fact that Kim Kardashian has been dedicated since the beginning of her career to promoting brands of all kinds on her social networks, taking advantage of the impact of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, today she concentrates special attention on promoting her own products, especially after the announcement of the end of the reality show next year.

With 19 seasons on the air, KUWTK will come to an end in 2021, after finishing season 20. Following the announcement, the cast consisting of one of the richest families in the world expressed their gratitude to the followers of one of the reality shows most controversial on television.

After the 14 years of broadcasting that the program had, the sisters are now embarking on different projects, some beginning to undertake earlier, such as Kylie Jenner with her makeup brand, steps that her older sister followed shortly after.