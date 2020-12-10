Danna Paola for Tantrum and Screaming Was Punished by a Producer

Danna Paola, 25 years old, is considered one of the most popular pop singers in Mexico in recent years, as she has managed to strengthen her career, which has been surrounded by dimes and directs, such as the time the production of the program Muévete la punished for tantrum by bothering with a hairstyle that was done before leaving the morning of Televisa which was very popular several years ago.

According to the gossip program, El Que No Cae Resbala de Tv Azteca revealed that when Danna Paola was invited to the Muévete program, she went to the dressing rooms to have braids made, which the actress who also complained did not like at all and she began to cry for her hairstyle, so the production had to say that the young woman had fainted because the producer no longer wanted her to go on the air because of the girl’s tantrum.

Danna Paola became emberringed, it turns out that the actress did not faint in the program Move as said, but the young girl was angry because of the braids that they put on her for her performance in the program because they were very ugly and she did not like them, Danna ran enraged dressing room to yell at him and complain to the production, total that the recording was stopped and once the girl stopped crying the producer told her ‘what does my mother say that you always don’t go out now,’ said producer Danna Paola.

Although the program ended several years ago, Danna Paola, who at that time made the telenovela Atrévete a Soñar, never said anything about said controversy, what is fact is that social networks reacted to the alleged snub of the artist who, according to hater she has the air of a diva, something they don’t like at all.

“From my side, all the insults to Danna Paola, but that lady has a gossipy voice that can’t handle her”, “How strange Danna Paola acting like a girl” or not “,” Instead of criticizing other people because you do not criticize yourself, maybe you are envious because he went with Telemundo and not with you, “wrote the users in networks.

Returning to the present, many have questioned the most recent acts that Danna Paola has performed in various programs, one of them was at La Academia, where he railed ( Danna Paola dethrones Lolita Cortés with strong criticism for academics ) against one of the participants, when she was a judge, as she had offended her by unleashing madness on social networks, as she was branded as arrogant.

Today Danna Paola is focused on her career as a singer and she has done so because she has not only made important collaborations with other artists, but her music has also evolved together with her because Danna Paola is betting on the urban genre, where it has been great.

Another of the things that Danna Paola has done throughout this year is to focus on her physique, because she said goodbye to her curves to be a more fitness girl, just look at her in her networks where we see her with a much different body from that of before, although many prefer the Danna Paola from before, because they tell her every moment.

Danna Paola has also been in love affairs like other artists, because she has been closely related to the Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra, and all because they were seen very together after collaborating on a musical theme, but the singer far from denying these situations has preferred to continue with his career.

It is worth mentioning that Danna Paola will not appear in the fourth season of Elite, so her fans are upset with the production of the series since they consider that the character of Lucrecia that she played in the project is indispensable.