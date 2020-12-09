Thalía Wants to Enter the Taco Business but in New York

Despite this coronavirus pandemic, the beautiful actress and singer has not stopped working, as we see her very active in social networks, musical works and her businesses

Mexico.- Thalía confessed in an interview for the EFE news agency that her dream is to open a taqueria in New York, taking into account that tacos are one of the most popular foods in her native country, Mexico.

“I need to put a taco stand, don’t think that me and Tommy (Mottola, her husband) have not crossed our minds, here in New York a delicious mega stand with its taquitos al pastor and its gringas. That will be in another chapter of my life, but there are many things I want to do, “says the unstoppable singer.

Despite this coronavirus pandemic, the beautiful actress and singer have not stopped working, as we see her very active in social networks, business, and others, on this occasion she said that she would love to return to acting, but in a more format current.

I would love to return in some kind of format, he said this Tuesday in an interview with Efe.

It should be remembered that Tommy Mottola’s wife has repeated ad nauseam that although soap operas cemented her, she has no interest in returning to making soap operas, however, now she is interested in trying a project such as series.

“Telenovelas were already what founded me at the time, now we are in another era and we are open to different projects,” mentions the artist, 49

Thalía is an artist who likes to reinvent herself, she has always been seen in different facets, seeking to offer something different to her loyal fans, so she likes to try new professional routes.

“When you always do the same thing, there is no longer a challenge, there is no longer ‘excitement’ (emotion) or ‘sexiness’ (sensuality). I like to push and I like collaborations because I learn from that colleague with whom I am working”, says convinced.

On the one hand his unstoppable musical production, a space in which he has had to constantly renew himself and that this year he exploited to the fullest with collaborations as diverse and youthful as they are romantic.

It should be noted that this year he collaborated with artists such as the Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar, the Mexican Sofía Reyes, the Colombian Farina, the Puerto Rican Myke Towers, and a few other artists.

She recently released her Christmas song alone, and confesses that she is preparing a new album for next year, as she said that she loves to sing her things, her styles “that Thalía style that can go from the sweetest and the softest to the most aggressive. and unhinged “, says the beautiful singer