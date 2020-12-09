Scarlett Johansson Asks for $ 2.3 Million for Her Luxurious Penthouse in New York

Gorgeous actress Scarlett Johansson has listed her luxurious apartment on New York’s Upper East Side for a large sum

United States.- After marrying the screenwriter Colin Jost, the beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson, recognized for different roles within the Seventh Art, decided to put on sale her exclusive and luxurious pent-house located in nothing more and nothing less than the important Upper East Side of New York City, asking for the property that measures more than 1,300 square meters the immense amount of $ 2.3 million dollars, which would be more than $ 45 million and a half Mexican pesos, a sum that not everyone could pay.

The luxurious apartment of the protagonist of Black Widow, a film soon to be released in theaters around the world, is often since it has two large bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a comfortable living room, dining room, kitchen, and office. Your main bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a comfortable outdoor space. The living room opens onto a 500 square foot terrace with the best views in New York City.

Although the kitchen is not very large, it is very well laid out and equipped with a porcelain sink, marble worktops, and top-of-the-line appliances. According to information from Variety, the actress bought this apartment in 2008 for $ 2.1 million, but in 2019 it was valued at $ 2.5.

But that was some time ago, currently, it could be worth a lot more, although the Covid-19 pandemic has hit New York City real estate prices terribly, which is why it is now selling for $ 2.3 million. Likewise, it was commented that it is also for rent to pay $ 6,500 per month, something like about $ 128 thousand pesos.

At the moment the actress is very happy sharing her life with the comedian and scriptwriter of the Saturday Night Live program, her beloved Colin Jost, whom she married in October 2020 in an intimate ceremony to which only family and friends were invited. closest to the couple.

It was in May 2019 when the couple got engaged after almost a year and a half of love affair, this being the comedian’s first marriage and the third for Johansson, who was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and the art curator. Romain Dauriac.

Although this time is very different from the others, as Scarlett Johansson claims to be completely in love with Colin Jost, the New Yorker who trained at Harvard University and began his work as a scriptwriter on the NBC show, but has been rising to the point of becoming a key piece of the SNL production humor team.

According to Variety, the couple enjoys their love temporarily living in a very elegant five-star hotel-condo also located on the Upper East Side of New York. “They own at least half a dozen properties between them, some in the same high-priced locations,” reveals the outlet.

“In addition to the penthouse, Johansson’s properties include an ivy-covered villa in the sleepy enclave of Snedens Landing, New York. She bought it for $ 4 million in 2018, shortly after she and Jost became romantically involved.” the American magazine points out.

It should be remembered that in 2013, the actress spent more than $ 2.2 million on a 1.5-acre lot in the Hamptons village of Amagansett, and in 2014 she bought a mansion located in the popular Hollywood Hills, which was acquired by $ 3.9 million of greenbacks and that today is surely about to double its original price.