Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid, best known for her role as Halle Berry’s friend in the 1997 cult classic “BAPS,” has died of colon cancer. She was 53 years old.

“With a very heavy heart, we are announcing the news that we lost our beautiful Natalie this morning due to colon cancer,” the actress’ favorite wrote in a statement, posting on her official Instagram profile. “She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife.” The statement added, among other things, that Natalie had “touched many people with her diverse career and that she would be loved forever .”

Natalie Desselle-Reid is best known to viewers for her role as Mickey in the film BAPS, where she played the role of Nisa’s friend, and Halle Berry stepped into her shoes. Halle, 54, took to social media after the death of her acting colleague, where she wrote that she was completely crushed.

“I’m completely in shock. Completely crushed, I’ll need a minute. Rest in peace,” she shared one of their moments together.

Four days ago, Berry posted on Instagram behind-the-scenes footage of the July 21, 1996 film. Hills.

One fan commented on her post with the words, “You realize there is a whole generation of us who are obsessed with this movie.” Harry replied, “I know, and that’s why I love you. This movie is very close to my heart.”

Natalie played the role of Minerva in the 1997 film Cinderella, starring Brandy Norwood, Whitney Houston, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Between 2003 and 2006, she also appeared in the series Eve, where she portrayed Eva’s friend Janie Eggins. She also appeared in the films How to Be a Player (1997), Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011), and the television situation comedy Built to Last (1997).

Natalie was married to Leonard Reid and had three children with him: a son Seren and daughters Summer and Sasha.