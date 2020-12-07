With Passionate Photography Karol G Denies His Separation From Anuel AA

In the midst of the rumors of the supposed love break between the reggaeton singers, Natti Natasha was singled out as the third in contention

Colombian reggaeton Karol G and urban music singer Anuel AA, originally from Puerto Rico, have experienced media pressure throughout their love affair. On several occasions, there have been rumors of a separation, of some infidelity on the part of Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago (real name of the reggaeton player), and much more. When they stop posting photos together on their respective social networks, their followers come to think that they ended their courtship.

Since last September it has been said that Karol G, who a few weeks ago launched his hit “Bichota”, ended his love affair with Puerto Rican Anuel AA. It was even said that the singer of the urban genre would have been unfaithful to the Dominican reggaeton Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, known in the music industry as Natti Natasha.

To end these rumors once and for all, Karol G herself published a photograph on her Instagram feed, where she has more than 35 million followers, where she showed that she and her boyfriend are closer together than ever, in addition to being very in love.

The beautiful 29-year-old singer from Medellín, Colombia, shared the mentioned photo on the occasion of Anuel’s 28th birthday. “May you turn 70 thousand more years and hopefully all with me,” Karol G expressed in his romantic post, where we can see her kissing her lover, while he carries her with his arms.

And to show that the photograph is recent, the singer who released the acclaimed song “Tusa” with Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj, showed the date when the photograph was taken, on November 26, 2020, the day of her birthday. boyfriend.

“So it was when I believed the news that they were not together”, “my soul returned to my body”, “the people who thought they had finished”, “I love them, this makes me very happy”, “that hurts them to the haters “,” I love this couple “,” beautiful, God bless you ❤️ I love you with all my heart “,” I always love that this love is stronger than everything, I love you, may they be many more years together “,” finally, I still believe in love “, were some of the comments by fans of the reggaeton players.

Music brought together Karol G and Anuel AA

It should be remembered that the last photograph that Carolina Giraldo Navarro, the singer’s real name, had published on her social networks was last August when she celebrated her two years of courtship with Anuel AA.

“Two years ago we met for the first time to make a music video, who would say that two years of learning, growing, living, enjoying together would come. At home we advise each other, in the street, we support each other. Two years and counting, my favorite person, “he wrote on that occasion Karol G.

The urban music interpreter in that message alluded to the video clip “Culpables” that she recorded in 2018 with Anuel after the singer was released from prison accused of illegal possession of a firearm. In a past interview, the reggaeton mentioned that when they met in person when recording said video, they immediately “clicked”. “I met his person, who he is, what he has lived, some of the things about why he expresses himself this way in his songs, the most brutal thing is that we both plugged in like we’re going to make this song different this year.”