Carmen Villalobos Will Work With William Levy and Watch Him Welcome Him to Colombia

Carmen Villalobos and William Levy will perform together in the new version of the telenovela Café con aroma de Mujer, which they will record in Colombia

Mexico. Carmen Villalobos, originally from Colombia, and William Levy, originally from Cuba, will work together in the new production of Telemundo Café with the aroma of a woman and before his arrival in Colombia, she dedicates an emotional message to him on her Instagram account. “Welcome to Colombia, Willy”, the pretty girl writes and also places an image in which the two appear together.

Nice to see you, my Carmen. Thanks for the welcome. I love your land “, Levy replies to Carmen and the most excited to see them together are their respective fans, because soon they will see them on television performing in a new version of Café con aroma de mujer.

Carmen Villalobos has conquered with her work in soap operas such as Sin breasts there is no paradise and Amores de Mercado and in these next few days she will start with the recordings of Café con aroma de Mujer, a new project that has her very excited, she has shared on her social networks.

Carmen will play a villain in Café con aroma de Mujer and will share a performance with the aforementioned William Levy and also explained that the telenovela will be a tribute to Colombia, its traditions and field, as we remember that the South American nation is one of the main producers of coffee in the world.

My first antagonist in my beautiful country, with a group of very talented colleagues and with a wonderful story, “wrote Sebastián Caicedo’s wife, accompanying the photograph with which she released the news.

Carmen is married to Sebastián Caicedo, also from Colombia. Their wedding was after eleven years that they had been engaged, they also met when they were filming the series No one is eternal in the world between 2007 and 2008, they liked each other, fell in love and then became boyfriends.

Carmen is 37 years old and was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, and according to information in her biography, she began her work as an actress in 2003, since then she has not stopped working and has participated in other telenovelas such as The Storm, My Heart Insists and El end of paradise.

William Levy, another achiever

William, for his part, began his career as a soap opera actor in Miami, working in productions of Venevisión Internacional. Among the first soap operas in which on Olvidarte Siempre and Mi Vida Eres tú acted, alongside actresses like Sonya Smith and Scarlet Ortiz.

The producer Carla Estrada gave him the opportunity to venture into Mexican television with the Televisa Pasión melodrama, which he starred in with Susana González and Fernando Colunga, this is 2007, and since then he has become more famous.