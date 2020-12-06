Will Taylor Swift Marry Handsome Actor Joe Alwyn? Fans Think So

Singer Taylor Swift hinted by a very elaborate ruse that she might marry her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn

Canada.- Fans of the American singer Taylor Swift are convinced that she and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn are possibly going to marry, and all because of a theory regarding one of their songs.

According to the frenzied Swifties, a solid message was hidden in the re-recorded version of Taylor Swift’s song Love Story on her early albums.

A snippet of the song made headlines after appearing in Ryan Reynolds’ new Match ad.

Some very observant fans noticed a major change in the lyrics of the original song, going from “Baby, just say yes” to “Baby just said, yes.”

One fan tweeted: “Wait, why aren’t we talking about the fact that Taylor said ‘it’s a love story baby just SAID yes’? I just saw a TikTok and didn’t even realize it until they pointed it out.”

Fans were soon speculating that once the full version of the song came out, it could show Alwyn kneeling down and asking the big question in the music video, as a way to announce the singer’s engagement.

It’s hard to know if the lyrics were misinterpreted, but an engagement between the couple wouldn’t necessarily be a huge surprise. Swift and Alwyn have been dating since 2017, and they seem to be doing so well that they have even written quite a bit together.

Fans have also been speculating that Alwyn has already proposed for a while: There was that moment in January 2020 in Swift’s Netflix documentary Miss Americana when people thought she was wearing an engagement ring, and then there’s the theory of the folklore that there is the meaning behind the first album. and the last words, which together are “Yes, I do.”

When Taylor Swift began her relationship with Joe Alwyn, the British actor was still taking the first steps in his film career, which has since led him to appear in great hits such as’ The Favorite ‘or’ Mary, Queen of Scots. ‘, and at that time he was still an unknown face to the general public.